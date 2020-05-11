LINCOLN — Advocates for older Nebraskans want the state to start naming the long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases among residents and staff. 

In a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts, AARP Nebraska Director Todd Stubbendieck called for the disclosures to protect public health and to protect people who live and work at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

As of Wednesday, 455 residents or staff of long-term care facilities had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, while long-term care residents accounted for two of every three deaths from the virus. Nebraska is one of 13 states in which half or more of deaths are nursing home residents, he said. 

"Nursing facilities are ground zero in the fight against the coronavirus and more information and greater transparency is a key tool in this fight," he said.

The letter became public just hours before Ricketts will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus. The briefing comes as the state is poised to record its 100th death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of cases stood at 8,315 as of Sunday evening. 

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

