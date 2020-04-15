LINCOLN — Ted Carter, the president of the University of Nebraska system, will join Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday at his daily briefing on the state's coronavirus response.

Plans are underway to use dorm rooms at the NU campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney for first responders, health care workers and others who need a place to self-isolate or convalesce. 

On Tuesday, the governor announced that Nebraska National Guard members would begin preparing the dorm rooms.

Also scheduled to join the governor on Wednesday is Stephanie Beasley, director of the Division of Children and Family Services for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

