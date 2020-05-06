LINCOLN — Major Gen. Daryl Bohac, the head of the Nebraska National Guard, will speak at Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing starts at 2 p.m. 

The National Guard has been a key part of Nebraska's response to the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, a total of 393 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen were helping with the effort. Guard members are helping package food for the Food Bank of the Heartland in Omaha and helping package and distribute food for the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Guard members also have worked at several testing sites across the state. As of Monday, the teams had collected 11,162 test samples in support of 18 health department districts. Most recently, they began supporting the two TestNebraska sites in Omaha and Grand Island.

The briefing comes as Nebraska officials reported nearly 6,500 cases of coronavirus and 82 deaths. The number of cases has increased as the state expands testing and as the proportion of positive tests rises. As of Tuesday, 17.7% of tests were positive for coronavirus. When testing started, the proportion was less than 5%.

