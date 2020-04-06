LINCOLN — Nebraska's chief medical officer and a representative from the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence will join Gov. Pete Ricketts for his daily briefing about coronavirus Monday.

The update comes as Hall County and the Grand Island area has emerged as a virus hot spot. As of Monday noon, the central Nebraska county reported that 55 people had tested positive for coronavirus, up from 45 the day before. Those who tested positive included health care workers and residents at three long-term care facilities in the Grand Island area. 

In a letter to the governor, a group of Grand Island doctors said many more people show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but do not meet criteria to qualify for the limited numbers of tests available in the state. They said others probably have the disease but are not sick enough to see a health care provider.

In nearby Kearney, two workers at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center tested positive for the virus last week, leading to mass testing of employees over the weekend. 

Statewide, Nebraska topped 400 cases of coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 409 positive tests as of noon Monday. 

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 90