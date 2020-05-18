LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide an update on Nebraska's coronavirus response at 2 p.m. Monday.
Watch it live here. ___________________________________________________________
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Reporter - Regional/state issues
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
