LINCOLN — Nebraska's economic development director and an official with the federal Small Business Administration will join Gov. Pete Ricketts at his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday.

The state, as of noon Friday, had 279 confirmed cases of the virus. Douglas County continues to have the most cases in the state — 124 — but central Nebraska's Hall County now has the second most, with 26.

Concerns about unemployment have risen in recent days, and the SBA has been offering bridge loans to help companies meet payroll during the downturn in recent weeks.

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a key adviser to the governor, will also be at the 2 p.m. briefing.

