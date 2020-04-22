LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined by Lynn Rex, executive director of the Nebraska League of Municipalities, for Wednesday's coronavirus briefing.

Among other topics, the governor is expected to report on response to his call for Nebraskans to take an online assessment of their health status at www.testnebraska.com. The assessment is part of an initiative to test more people for coronavirus so the state can move toward lifting social distancing restrictions.

The briefing comes as the death toll has started shooting upward. Nine new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 42. All but four of the total were among people age 60 or older.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard

