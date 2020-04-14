LINCOLN — State agriculture officials will join Gov. Pete Ricketts for his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, as the epidemic has hit at least three Nebraska meatpacking plants.

Also appearing will be a representative from the Nebraska Restaurant Association. Ricketts has sought to help the state’s restaurants by declaring Takeout Tuesdays as a day to get food to go.

Operations have continued so far at Nebraska meatpacking plants, despite the outbreaks of disease. Plants in other states have been forced to close, which could affect the nation’s food supply chain.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 29

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email