LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold his daily coronavirus briefing one hour earlier than usual Thursday so he can participate in a conference call with President Donald Trump and other state governors.

Trump is expected to announce guidelines soon for states to ease social distancing restrictions and reopen their economies. After first asserting that he had to power to lift restrictions for the nation, Trump said Wednesday that individual governors have to make those decisions for their individual states.

Ricketts has said he will make those decisions with the best interest of Nebraska in mind. Thursday marks Day 7 of his call for Nebraskans to stay home for 21 days in hopes of curbing the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

The governor will be joined at the 1 p.m. briefing by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and by John Chapo, president and CEO of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Blomstedt said Wednesday that it is uncertain whether schools will be able to open normally this fall.

martha.stoddard@owh.com

