LINCOLN — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed past 500 in Nebraska as of noon on Wednesday as 42 more cases were reported to health officials.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will give his daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m., as the number of positive cases rose to 519 and the death toll rose to 13.

The City of Lincoln reported its first death from the virus on Wednesday, as the cases in Lancaster County rose to 39.

Hall County remains a hot spot with 69 cases reported.

That would mean that the central Nebraska county has one positive case per every 880 residents. That compares with one case per 2,968 residents in Douglas County, which has the most cases overall, 181.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

