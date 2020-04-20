LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will brief the media Monday afternoon on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak as Nebraska is seeing new hot spots of the pandemic emerge.

Dawson County, home to Lexington and a large meatpacking plant, is now reporting 124 coronavirus cases, giving it the third-largest total in the state, according to the State Health and Human Services Department.

Hall County, where Grand Island is located, still has the most cases of any county in the state, with 468, and Douglas County — the state's largest county — has 288, as of Monday morning, according to local health department figures.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, will be joining the governor at his briefing at 2 p.m. Monday. 

