LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will focus on coronavirus and long-term care facilities at his Friday briefing.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been among the hardest hit by the virus. As of Thursday afternoon, 75 of the state's 107 coronavirus deaths have been among long-term care residents, who are typically older and have other medical conditions.

Cases of the virus have been reported at 82 facilities, with 35 of those seeing cases among residents. The facilities with reported cases include the Central Nebraska and Eastern Nebraska Veterans Homes.

The briefing comes after a new state report showed that Nebraska tax collections plunged in April, largely because of the pandemic-induced delay in the income tax filing deadline. It will take a month or two to get a fuller picture of the pandemic's effect on state revenues.

