LINCOLN — First lady Susanne Shore and a representative of Nebraska's hard-hit long-term care homes will join Gov. Pete Ricketts at today's coronavirus briefing.

Heath Boddy is president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, a group representing nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Nebraska. Both types of facilities have struggled to protect vulnerable residents from the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Long-term care residents accounted for 62 of 100 deaths caused by the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a total of 292 residents and 218 employees of long-term care facilities had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ricketts has come under fire for refusing to release information on the numbers of cases in specific long-term care facilities, unlike Iowa and many other states. He said his policy is to release aggregate numbers only.

