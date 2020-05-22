Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide updates on Nebraska's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at his 2 p.m. briefing. 

The briefing comes amid news on unemployment in Nebraska, which hit 8.3% in April — the highest rate on record for the state — as the efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus sidelined tens of thousands of workers.

