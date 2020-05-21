Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide updates on how the state is addressing the coronavirus at his daily press conference at 2 p.m.

The update comes as the state announced another drop in new unemployment claims.

For the week ending May 16, the state saw 5,923 new claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That was down from 6,362 new claims the week before.

The number of new claims in Nebraska has continued to decline since a record 26,788 claims were filed the week ending April 4. The number remains much higher than pre-coronavirus levels, however.

A Spanish-language briefing will be held at 5 p.m. To watch the Spanish version, click here.

