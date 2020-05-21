Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide updates on how the state is addressing the coronavirus at his daily press conference at 2 p.m.
The update comes as the state announced another drop in new unemployment claims.
For the week ending May 16, the state saw 5,923 new claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That was down from 6,362 new claims the week before.
The number of new claims in Nebraska has continued to decline since a record 26,788 claims were filed the week ending April 4. The number remains much higher than pre-coronavirus levels, however.
A Spanish-language briefing will be held at 5 p.m.
Spring Storm
A thunderstorm that prompted a tornado warning moves over Interstate 29 on Saturday near Glenwood, Iowa.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eagle
A bald eagle prepares to take off from a tree on Lambert Avenue southwest of Pacific Junction, Iowa after watching a storm to the north that spawned a tornado warning on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grad Surprise
Jennifer Peck, left, shows her son Jack Wilkins his surprise graduation party at their west Omaha home on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
First Patient 1
Emma Hutchinson and her father, Ralph Hutchinson, stand for a photo in his Omaha home. They were the first and second confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nebraska. Emma spent weeks in the hospital and was put on a ventilator as she recovered.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
First Patient 1
Hutchinson with a note she made for the staff of the Nebraska Medical Center. She spent 30 days at the hospital.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 1
Dawn Zumbrennen, an eighth grade American history teacher, waves to students in the bed of a truck during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 10
A summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Recovery
Immanuel health care workers who cared for Ruby Jones in the ICU and in rehab gather to cheer her as she is discharged.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain
Tire tracks are left in the ribbons of rain in an Omaha parking garage on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kosher BBQ
Rabbi Yoni Dreyer and his children Lavi, Tchiya and Eitan watch Peter Brunette entertain families in their vehicles with a juggling routine at a Lag B’Omer celebration with a drive-thru kosher barbecue at Chabad House in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kosher BBQ
Rabbi Mendel Katzman dances with his grandson, Yitzchak Baumgarten at a Lag B'Omer celebration with a drive-thru kosher barbecue at Chabad House in Omaha on Tuesday. Lag B'Omer is a holiday of Jewish pride and unity, often celebrated with a bonfire, emblematic of the soul rising up as flames do.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Sharon Beverly waits for voters at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
A voter fills out a ballot at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Roadmaster
A 1949 Buick Roadmaster is lifted into the Redfield building in downtown Omaha on Monday, May 11, 2020. The building was once Nebraska's biggest Buick dealership, and is now being refurbished with space for offices and a restaurant.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham steps outside for photos while wearing his cap and gown after watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham wears his cap and gown while watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration with his mom, Jeanette, sibling Kai and their miniature Australian shepherd, Ryder, at his family's Omaha home on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Parishioners pray during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Deacon James Tardy reads during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
Scott Hazelrigg can’t bring kids to NorthStar, so he’s going to their homes to make sure they are doing okay during the pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
William Sherrod, top, hugs his mother Rhonda Scott in their front yard Wednesday while talking with NorthStar president Scott Hazelrigg. Hazelrigg is visiting youths who used to attend NorthStar enrichment programs but can't because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Ron Helms hands out masks at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mariachi music
Emmanuel Saunz performs mariachi music for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been testing potential novel coronavirus patients in the parking lot of the south Omaha location.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A letter of praise
A letter of appreciation for those on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic outside a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 06, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign of hope
A message of hope during the novel coronavirus pandemic from a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska begins to reopen
People dine at Harold's Koffee House on the first day of loosened coronavirus restrictions on Monday, May 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
CHI Health medical professionals applaud a child who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday outside Omaha’s downtown arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
A member of the Nebraska National Guard directs traffic during a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Arthur, 5, and Romona McIver, 9, pick up free eCreamery ice cream being given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Allie Schima picks up free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
