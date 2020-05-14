LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will focus on contact tracing at his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday.

Contact tracers are key to the state's efforts to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus. Nebraska has beefed up its numbers of contact tracers in the last few weeks, along with expanding testing.

Tracers contact people who have tested positive for coronavirus to find where they have been and who they might have exposed to the virus. The next step is contacting the people who might have been exposed and asking them to self-quarantine until they can get tested. The goal is to prevent those people from spreading the virus further.

The briefing comes as Nebraska crossed the 9,000-case mark and recorded a total of 107 deaths on Wednesday. State officials also have started providing information on the number of deaths in each county, along with the number of tests and cases in each county. 

