WASHINGTON — Senators will hear closing arguments Monday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
And the next night they get to listen to the man himself as he delivers the State of the Union address.
It was always extremely unlikely a majority of senators would vote to remove Trump from office, much less the two-thirds required, and that remains true.
So expect to see him acquitted in the final vote on Wednesday.
The big uncertainty all along was whether a majority of senators would support calling witnesses as part of the Senate trial.
In the end, all but two Republicans stuck together in opposition to witnesses, saying they had heard enough from those who had already testified as part of the House inquiry.
Those witness votes came after senators heard from both the House managers and the defense team and had two days to ask them questions.
In the midst of the trial, Trump held a campaign rally in Des Moines, where he said he’s ready for the general election.
While the Senate was listening to legal arguments, the House approved measures aimed at reining in President Trump’s war powers and signed off on a bill intended to boost Holocaust awareness among young Americans.
In other news:
Trade deal nears finish line
Trump signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Wednesday at a White House ceremony.
Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers from both parties advocated for the agreement and welcomed its signing.
Trump gave shoutouts to some of those at the ceremony, describing Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Iowa Republicans, as a ferocious tag team.
“I just say, ‘Just tell them I’m not in, please,’ ” Trump joked.
He also acknowledged Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., calling her a “terrific person.”
The new trade deal replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement and will deliver much needed certainty to farm country.
It still must be ratified by Canada.
Sasse condemns U.K. decision
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., issued a statement criticizing the United Kingdom for allowing China’s Huawei to build part of its 5G network.
Sasse said China has now infected a key U.S. ally at a time when unity is required to tackle the security challenges China presents.
“Here’s the sad truth: Our special relationship is less special now that the U.K. has embraced the surveillance state commies at Huawei,” Sasse said. “During the Cold War, Margaret Thatcher never contracted with the KGB to save a few pennies.”
Super bowl of politics
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released a Q-and-A last week about Monday night’s caucuses.
“The caucuses are like the Super Bowl for political activists in Iowa,” Grassley wrote. “Each party has a diverse fan base that spans the ideological spectrum. On Feb. 3, caucusgoers will meet at 1,681 precincts across the state to cheer for their preferred candidate and try to persuade friends and neighbors to join their team.”
This year’s Democratic caucuses face challenges, including the unorthodox campaign strategy of Michael Bloomberg.
The billionaire has opted to focus on delegate-heavy states that vote later.
Grassley told The World-Herald that he hopes the caucuses go well Monday night. And he said Iowa and New Hampshire must continue sticking together to protect their early spots on the primary calendar.
“We have to keep the credibility of our caucus system,” Grassley said. “Because there’s a lot of people who want to get rid of this ‘Iowa being first in the nation.’ ”
