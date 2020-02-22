The World-Herald’s Washington Bureau rounds up news highlights from Capitol Hill and beyond.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is standing behind Attorney General William Barr, pushing back on calls for Barr to resign over his handling of Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendation.
Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump’s, was convicted on charges of witness tampering and making false statements to Congress.
Federal prosecutors initially recommended up to nine years in prison, a recommendation that Trump criticized via Twitter as unfair.
The Justice Department intervened in favor of a new, lighter recommendation, prompting several prosecutors to withdraw from the case.
It also resulted in an open letter from more than 1,100 former Justice Department officials calling for Barr to step down over what they characterized as improper political interference in the administration of justice.
“A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are a close political ally of the president,” according to that letter. “Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.”
Sasse is chairman of a Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee that includes oversight responsibilities.
He has avoided commenting on the process surrounding the sentencing recommendation itself, but expressed support for Barr in a statement to The World-Herald.
“Roger Stone is a troubled soul, but Attorney General Barr is a dedicated public servant who has earned his reputation for character and integrity,” Sasse said. “I hope the President sees that he, the American people, and the rule of law are well-served by Barr’s work at the Department of Justice.”
The judge in the case ultimately found that nine years in prison was too harsh and instead sentenced Stone to 40 months.
Thomas Monaghan signed that letter from former Justice Department officials, which included those who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations.
Monaghan was the U.S. attorney for Nebraska under President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Janet Reno.
In a World-Herald interview, Monaghan said it’s important that both the attorney general and the president stay out of day-to-day activities at U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
Monaghan said he always respected Reno but would have “screamed bloody murder” if she behaved the way Barr did in regards to the Stone sentencing recommendation.
“If she had come out and said what Barr did to the U.S. Attorney’s Office I’d have told her to go pound sand,” Monaghan said. “And if she didn’t like it, she could have my job.”
In other news:
When’s that baby due?
Many federal workers were thrilled to see paid parental leave approved for them last year — but the new policy doesn’t take effect until October.
The delay puts some expecting parents in a jam. Reps. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, and Don Bacon, R-Neb., highlighted the situation in a recent letter to federal agencies.
The lawmakers said they have heard from workers in various departments who will need to take leave in 2020 before the policy kicks in.
“They have shared with us their plans to have their spouse terminate their employment, cash out their retirement programs to pay for extra assistance, or take other drastic steps for their family,” they wrote.
Paid parental leave is the right thing to do, they argue, and will make it easier for the government to compete with the private sector for valuable workers.
In a statement, Axne said there’s no real difference to the agencies whether they start offering leave now or later this year, but doing so now could have a big impact on families.
“We’re asking these agencies to find a way to work with these soon-to-be mothers and fathers and help them out,” Axne said. “If we don’t, we’ll be losing talented members of our National Guard and health care professionals at the VA over an arbitrary deadline. We can fix this.”
Grassley sees hope among farmers
With Congress on recess last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that he was focusing on meetings with constituents back home.
Nebraska and Iowa agricultural producers have had a rough time lately. Midwestern grain farmers have suffered extreme weather, trade disruptions and uncertain ethanol policy in Washington.
But Grassley pointed to progress on trade agreements, including a “phase one” deal with China that recently took effect.
“USDA data shows 25 ships crossing the Pacific on its way to China full of high-quality American soybeans,” Grassley said.
He said that those purchases are helping push soybean prices up and that he sees renewed hope for a brighter 2020.
“So far this year I find a lot more optimism among farmers than the past couple years, mostly because the environment on trade is more encouraging,” Grassley said.
