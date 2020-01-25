WASHINGTON — Ahead of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, former Sens. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., and Russ Feingold, D-Wisc., penned a memo offering guidance to current members.
“A vote on presidential impeachment is perhaps the most momentous decision a senator can make,” they wrote. “In the weeks ahead, we urge you to take your constitutional responsibilities with the greatest seriousness. Simply put, that means respecting the constitutional process, keeping an open mind, hearing all the evidence before making a decision, and not prejudging the effort based on policy or political preferences.”
As Trump’s trial began in earnest last week, all 100 senators found themselves bound to the chamber — and deprived of their cellphones — as House Democrats presented the case against the president.
The long hours and late nights have taken a toll on some members. The 86-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, for example, is typically in bed by 9 p.m. and up by 4 a.m.
Grassley told the Wall Street Journal that he coped with the extended schedule by pushing off his morning wake up — all the way to 7:20 a.m.
Drinks other than milk or water are prohibited on the Senate floor, so senators have been ducking into their cloakrooms to down mediocre coffee, Red Bull and even 5-Hour Energy capsules.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was spotted tucking tobacco into his mouth at one point, a habit that attracted the attention of the authorities.
“After Congressman Schiff kept talking until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Ben accidentally left some of his tobacco with his notes on his desk,” spokesman James Wegmann said. “The sergeant-at-arms asked him to keep the pouch inside his desk during the next round of (Rep. Adam) Schiff’s clown show. The rules don’t prohibit tobacco, unlike the contraband Nebraska beef jerky he has in his desk.”
Sasse has declined interview requests about the impeachment trial, and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., told The World-Herald she wouldn’t comment until the proceedings were finished.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has been vocal, however, in blasting House Democrats for what she described as hypocrisy on the issue of military assistance to Ukraine.
“They keep going back to ‘thousands of Ukrainians have lost their lives,’ ” Ernst said. “No joke — because the Obama administration and some of them wouldn’t allow lethal aid to go to Ukraine.”
How senators up for reelection handle the impeachment trial could affect their campaigns, including Sasse and Ernst.
Impeachment duties kept the four Nebraska and Iowa senators from joining this year’s March For Life on Friday, but they hosted morning receptions for constituents who traveled out for the event.
Celebrating trade
In his role as the Senate president pro tem, Grassley hosted a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement last week.
Fischer and Ernst joined him at the ceremony as they touted the trade pact’s potential for economic growth, job creation and increased farm exports.
Such events often involve the signer distributing souvenir pens to the lawmakers afterward, but Grassley simply handed the one he had used to Ernst.
“Look at that, just a regular old pen,” Ernst told him. “You hang on to that. I know how thrifty you are.”
Not your father’s impeachment
Hagel and former Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., last week criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s approach to Trump’s trial and contrasted it with the unanimous support for the organizing resolution in the Clinton impeachment.
But that’s hardly the only difference between the two trials. For one thing, the Trump proceedings have thus far featured less titillating subject matter than those Clinton proceedings.
In his book “While America Sleeps,” Feingold recounted talking to Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn., and Kerrey during the Clinton trial when the mild-mannered Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., walked up.
“Carl approached us and, as he lifted his ubiquitous ‘readers’ from his face, said, ‘Listen, I am a little embarrassed to ask you guys this, but what’s a thong?’ ”
Feingold writes that he doubled over with laughter at the absurdity of the situation.
“As Wellstone and I staggered away, Bob Kerrey collegially placed his arm around a red-faced Carl Levin and calmly explained to him this key feature of modern attire.”
