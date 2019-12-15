The World-Herald’s Washington Bureau rounds up news highlights from Capitol Hill and beyond.
WASHINGTON — Expect House members to stick closely to their party lines this week on the vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Top House Democrats say the evidence clearly shows Trump leveraged U.S. aid in a bid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
But Republican House members, including those from Nebraska and Iowa, see it differently and have indicated that they’re sticking with the president.
“There’s not a strong case for impeachment,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The World-Herald. “I think it’s paper-thin.”
What if there were incontrovertible proof that Trump did use the aid to pressure Ukraine?
Bacon said such conduct would be unwise, but still not necessarily grounds for impeachment.
“I think it deserves criticism, but I don’t know if it would be impeachable,” Bacon said. “You’d have to show me where that’s a law being broken. I don’t know that it is. I don’t think it is.”
Across the aisle, meanwhile, the spotlight will be on House Democrats who represent swing districts — like Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa.
Axne declined to say last week how she will vote on impeachment. She said the relevant committees still had to finish their work.
“When it gets brought to the floor then I will do my job in upholding our Republic and ensuring that we have a Democratic society,” Axne said.
The House Judiciary Committee discussed impeachment over the course of a couple of weeks before approving the articles Friday, but Rep. Steve King wasn’t part of that discussion.
The Iowa Republican lost his committee assignments over a quote in the New York Times in which he seemed to defend white supremacy. King says that the paper misquoted him
and that the panel could have used him during the impeachment debate.
If the House does impeach Trump, it will be up to the Senate to conduct the ensuing trial.
The scope and duration of Senate proceedings are still up in the air, but Republicans seem eager to avoid a lengthy session.
“I do think that we try and move through this as quickly as possible,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told reporters last week.
Ernst said constituents tell her that Congress should focus on priorities such as the new North American trade agreement known as the USMCA.
It appears that particular trade deal will pass the House this week, although it’s unlikely the Senate will be able to consider it until 2020.
The Senate also needs to finalize the annual defense policy bill this week after that legislation passed the House by a wide margin. The measure would authorize additional relief funding for flooded military installations in Nebraska.
Beef over labeling
Sen. Deb Fischer knows something about where beef comes from, with her background as a cattle rancher.
The Nebraska Republican introduced a bill that would require plant-based burgers and other such products to be labeled as “imitation” meat.
Backers of plant-based food say misleading labels are illegal now and the legislation is merely an attempt by the livestock industry to hamper its competition.
Fischer said that she’s just trying to keep consumers informed and that the issue is important to all of Nebraska because it affects the state’s economy.
“Beef exports are the No. 1 export in Nebraska,” Fischer said.
Cartel crackdown
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., joined several colleagues in introducing legislation that targets drug cartels by authorizing the government to treat them like terrorist groups.
That could mean barring members entry to the United States, freezing assets and seeking penalties against those providing resources to the organization.
“This designation would give federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies the tools they need to go after the butchers who blur the line between drug trafficking and terrorism,” Sasse said in a press release. “Cartels have slaughtered innocent American children, blackmailed their way to the top, and flooded our country with drugs. Let’s crush these sickos.”
House approves prescription drug bill
The House voted last week 230-192 to approve legislation aimed at reducing prescription drug prices.
Axne supported the measure and touted her amendment intended to reduce excessive health care administration costs.
“I’m proud to vote today to cap Medicare drug costs, allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, and save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars to ensure that no Iowan ever has to decide again between buying medication and making ends meet,” Axne said in a statement.
Most Republican members, including those from Nebraska and Iowa, opposed the bill.
National Democrats have targeted Bacon with a digital ad campaign over the issue.
Bacon said it was a tough vote because everyone knows that drug prices are too high but that there are better, bipartisan solutions available.
The bill would likely result in a certain number of drugs not coming to market by stifling innovation, he said.
“Just doing price controls — it cuts off money to research,” Bacon said.
