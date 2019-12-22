The World-Herald’s Washington Bureau rounds up news highlights from Capitol Hill and beyond.
WASHINGTON — Democratic congressional candidate Ann Ashford says that after serious consideration, she would have voted for the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
“Congress cannot allow any President, past, present or future, to obstruct investigations as to whether the executive branch has acted in a manner that endangers our national security,” Ashford said in a statement.
Ashford is one of four Democratic women competing for their party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon in 2020. Among the others, Kara Eastman is seeking a rematch against Bacon after narrowly losing to him last cycle — and was calling for Trump’s removal well before Ashford.
How big a role impeachment will play in next year’s elections remains to be seen, however. While the issue can provide a clear contrast between candidates, it’s also possible pocketbook issues such as health care and the economy will command center stage.
Last week’s vote to impeach Trump was both historic and somewhat anticlimactic in that members stuck closely to party lines.
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, supported the articles, while Republicans from Nebraska and Iowa all voted against them.
Away from Capitol Hill, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new biofuels regulations that upset the ethanol industry and the corn farmers who supply it. Iowa and Nebraska lawmakers vowed to hold the agency accountable.
While impeachment dominated the week’s headlines, lawmakers also checked a number of other items off their to-do list before closing the books on 2019:
New NAFTA on the move
The House approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement with the support of every member from Iowa and Nebraska.
The deal is expected to pass the Senate next year — particularly welcome news to trade-dependent farm country. Bacon said nearly 35,000 jobs in the Omaha-based 2nd district are supported by trade.
“I have heard from many Nebraskan farmers, manufacturers, and organizations who support the USMCA because it will create thousands of jobs, eliminate barriers, and add $68 billion in economic growth,” Bacon said in a press release.
That’s a lot of dough
The House and Senate both signed off on a massive $1.4 trillion spending package. The measure, loaded with all manner of legislative priorities, was approved over the objections of some conservatives.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., issued a statement citing the long list of Nebraska-related provisions in the package, including more than $400 million for flood-impacted military installations in the state.
“While I don’t support this process or the price tag, these bills contain too many important Nebraska priorities — including disaster relief — for me to oppose them,” she said. “Each year, I meet with thousands of Nebraskans in my office and across the state about the needs of their families and our communities. These bills directly address many of those necessities and avoid a needless government shutdown.”
Battling robocalls
The House and Senate also passed legislation aimed at those automated spam calls that drive everyone nuts.
The legislation requires phone companies to verify the origin of phone calls using new technologies, directs the Federal Communications Commission to address some deceptive practices and bolsters the agency’s enforcement powers.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson testified in support of the legislation earlier this year during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing. Fischer is a member of the committee.
“Not only are robocalls frustrating and bothersome — they can also enable scammers who take advantage of consumers,” Fischer said in a release. “It is time to free Nebraskans and all Americans from the deluge of unwanted phone calls.”
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., said the legislation will help battle what has become a robocall epidemic.
“If there is any issue that can unite America, this is it,” Fortenberry said.
Powerful perch
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., has landed a spot on the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade, taxes and a host of other areas.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson issued a statement hailing the news.
“Sen. Sasse is unapologetically supportive of trade and now he’ll be fighting for agriculture from the front lines of the Committee that holds jurisdiction over trade, tariffs, and all other international commerce issues,” Nelson said.
