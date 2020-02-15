The World-Herald’s Washington Bureau rounds up news highlights from Capitol Hill and beyond.
WASHINGTON — The Equal Rights Amendment is back — sort of.
Almost half a century after first sending the amendment to the states, the House voted this week to eliminate a 1982 deadline for its ratification.
The 232-183 tally fell largely along party lines, with Democrats backing the proposal and Republicans opposing it. The measure is mostly symbolic at this point, given that the Senate is unlikely to take it up.
House Democrats said that the ERA is as important as ever in light of issues like sexual violence and pay discrimination and that equality shouldn’t come with an expiration date.
All Midlands House members stuck with their parties, and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said it was a relatively easy “no” vote based on objections to the process.
He noted that even Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an ERA supporter, recently said backers should go back to square one.
Virginia last month became the key 38th state to ratify the amendment, but several other states have withdrawn their support over the years.
If you count states that ratified it after the deadline, how can you ignore the ones that withdrew their backing?
“I think it is expired and you’ve got to start over,” Bacon said.
As for the actual substance of the ERA, Bacon echoed concerns from conservative groups that it could be used as support in legal arguments against abortion restrictions.
Bacon suggested that if those concerns were addressed, he might back it.
“If we could tweak the wording to take that off the table that would be helpful,” Bacon said. “On principle I want to support it.”
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s congressional delegation continues to work on supporting federal money for a massive new project on the campus of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The head of U.S. Strategic Command defended President Donald Trump’s budget proposal against accusations that it represents a new arms race.
And Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., held a hearing on his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would apply to any health care providers present when a child is born alive during an attempted abortion.
His bill would require those providers to give the same care they would to “any other child born alive at the same gestational age” with violators facing up to five years in prison.
In other news:
Faster disaster relief
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sen. Deb Fischer, both Nebraska Republicans, introduced legislation aimed at speeding the repair of water-related infrastructure.
Last year’s historic flooding wrecked levees in Nebraska and Iowa, and there’s fear that the system is vulnerable in the event of another wet year.
The two lawmakers touted their bill in a joint press release.
“It will enable local sponsors to assist with flood-control infrastructure repairs, making rehabilitation more efficient and saving communities time and money on their road to recovery,” Fischer said.
A little gloating
During Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Supreme Court confirmation battle, Sasse traded shots with Michael Avenatti, the high-profile attorney who promoted salacious allegations against the nominee.
Sasse referred to Avenatti at that time as a “one-man clown circus” — to which Avenatti responded by calling Sasse a “moron who knows nothing about the law” or the Supreme Court.
Avenatti was found guilty last week of trying to extort Nike. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal.
“Michael Avenatti is a D-list attorney but a Grade-A scumbag,” Sasse said in a press release following the verdict. “It’s hard to get airtime from the slammer, so Nike’s win is cable television’s loss. In the end, Michael Avenatti wasn’t a real attorney, he just played one on TV.”
