WASHINGTON — It’s taken a hundred years, but the House voted overwhelmingly last week to make lynching a federal hate crime.
The Emmett Till Antilynching Act received massive bipartisan support and is expected to become law — more than a century after the first attempt at such legislation failed.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., noted its language mirrors a bill he introduced last year after hearing from local leaders.
“It’s good for our country,” Bacon told The World-Herald. “It helps close an ugly chapter in our history and I think of the millions of the people who lived in fear for decades.”
Bacon cited Omaha’s history of lynchings, including Will Brown, who was killed by a lawless mob in 1919.
In a statement, Vickie R. Young, president of the NAACP Omaha branch, welcomed House approval of the bill.
“This important legislation comes after our commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the lynching of Will Brown in Omaha,” Young said.
Bacon called the legislation a “rightful redress of those barbaric lynchings” that will allow people to reflect the words on Brown’s tombstone: Lest We Forget.
The Senate was in its usual routine of confirming nominations last week, although it did consider some legislation: a ban on abortions after 20 weeks and the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Both measures failed to garner enough votes to advance.
In other news:
Where’d you get that steak tartare?
A bipartisan group of senators is pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture about the decision to lift a ban on raw beef imports from Brazil.
Sasse and fellow Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer joined the group in a letter to the USDA. They noted all imports of fresh beef from Brazil were suspended several years ago over public health concerns, poor sanitary conditions and animal health issues.
“Given that the United States halted Brazilian raw beef imports less than one year after Brazil was granted access in 2016, we have serious concerns about Brazil’s ability to maintain adequate food safety standards over the long run,” the senators wrote.
They asked for more information about the administration’s plans to monitor Brazil’s efforts to improve its food safety.
Defending the Field of Dreams
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Iowa Republicans, joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers calling for Major League Baseball to preserve minor league teams across America.
They were responding to reports that MLB could cut ties with as many as 42 minor league clubs, including three Iowa teams: the Burlington Bees, the Clinton LumberKings and the Quad City River Bandits.
On the Senate floor, Grassley recalled games from his youth when he saw Luis Aparicio play in Iowa, before he became a big-time shortstop for the Chicago White Sox.
“I am and will always go to bat for Iowa,” Grassley said. “As Iowa’s senior senator, I will do what I can to ‘root, root, root’ for the home team.”
