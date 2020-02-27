LINCOLN — The latest proposal to require voter identification in Nebraska drew a crowd of opponents to the last day of legislative hearings.
But State Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna, the chief sponsor of Legislative Resolution 292CA, was undaunted. He said he introduced the proposal because he wants to ensure that voter ID remains part of the conversation about election integrity and public confidence in elections.
“Voter ID is the issue I hear most from my constituents,” he said. “They view it as a commonsense approach to securing our elections against any other form of interference.”
Opponents, however, said the proposal targets a problem that does not exist and it would effectively keep some people from voting, particularly minority, low-income, elderly and disabled people who are more likely than others to lack government issued photo IDs.
Vickie R. Young, president of the Omaha branch of the NAACP, recounted the struggles that African Americans have gone through in gaining and being able to exercise their right to vote.
“Yet we find the Nebraska Legislature attempting to eviscerate our right to vote,” she said.
The proposed constitutional amendment would require that a poll worker review a photograph or digital image of each voter to verify the person’s identity before the person could vote.
If the measure were passed, state lawmakers would have to spell out how the requirements would be implemented and whether exemptions might be allowed.
LR 292CA was not named as a priority for the year, which means it is unlikely to be considered in the 28 remaining days of the session. Even if it got out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, it would face an uphill battle.
Opponents blocked previous voter ID measures eight years in a row, ending in 2018. No such legislation was introduced last year.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen spoke in support of the proposal. He said the state could require voter IDs without a constitutional amendment but the measure would give Nebraskans the chance to weigh in on the issue, which polls show is popular.
“It’s presented as a controversial issue but really it’s not,” he said.
Evnen estimated that about 2% of Nebraskans who could register to vote lack government-issued photo IDs. He said it would be “very manageable” to figure out how to provide them with an ID or a means to vote.
Opponents disputed arguments that the measure would not affect many people. Sheri St. Clair, with the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, said her 93-year-old mother no longer has an ID because she no longer drives and her health means that taking her to get a state ID card would be a burden.
Margaret Fisher of Omaha told of a friend and military veteran who does not have a birth certificate, which is needed to get a state-issued ID.
“Our voting system works,” Fisher said. “Leave it alone.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states have passed voter ID laws, including at least two that put voter ID requirements in their constitutions. But the courts have blocked enforcement of the requirements in two states, including a constitutional amendment passed in 2018 in North Carolina.
