A man driving a utility vehicle in Saunders County was killed Monday after running a stop sign.
The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. about 2 miles northeast of Prague, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.
A 2016 Honda Odyssey struck the driver, who was operating a 2019 Polaris Ranger UTV, after he failed to stop at a stop sign, authorities said. The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The Honda's occupants, a driver and two children, were treated at the scene and released, police said.
The man was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, neither of which are required for UTVs in Nebraska, said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.
Investigators think a helmet and a seat belt "would have gone a long way to possibly saving his life," he said.
The identity of the UTV driver was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
