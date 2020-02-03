A man driving a utility vehicle in Saunders County was killed Monday after running a stop sign.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. about 2 miles northeast of Prague, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

A 2016 Honda Odyssey struck the driver, who was operating a 2019 Polaris Ranger UTV, after he failed to stop at a stop sign, authorities said. The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Honda's occupants, a driver and two children, were treated at the scene and released, police said.

The man was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, neither of which are required for UTVs in Nebraska, said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.

Investigators think a helmet and a seat belt "would have gone a long way to possibly saving his life," he said.

The identity of the UTV driver was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

