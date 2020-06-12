Update, 9 a.m. Friday:
Authorities hope conditions on the Platte River have improved Friday as they search for an 8-year-old girl who went into the water Thursday afternoon near Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
Lt. Michael Erhart of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said the search and rescue team began at 7:30 a.m. to search for Tarie Price by boat.
Erhart said he hoped the river level would drop Friday, which would help with the search.
Volunteers with boats appropriate for use in the Platte River can help search but would need to check in at the boat ramp on Highways 50 and 31. Erhart said he hadn't heard how many volunteers showed up Friday morning, but said a lot of offers have come in.
The terrain along the riverbank is not safe enough for searches by foot, so only boats will be used.
Erhart said it's still considered a rescue mission. He said he expects authorities to search all day.
------------------------------
Rescuers will resume their search Friday for an 8-year-old girl who was carried downstream Thursday afternoon along the Platte River near Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
The child, whose name is Tarie Price, had been along a sandbar in a large group when she became separated from the others, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda said. Tarie's nickname is "Juicy." She was last seen about one-half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from the park, he said.
She had been with her mother, Tressa Price of Omaha, and others.
“We’re not going to give up until we find her,” Svoboda said.
Tarie disappeared shortly after 3 p.m. and the search was suspended about 9 p.m. when it got dark. Authorities said anyone wanting to assist with the search Friday must check in at the boat ramp near the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 31, which is near the Highway 50 bridge over the Platte River. Searchers are asked to check in so that authorities can keep track of people and not end up with someone else missing, Svoboda said.
The search resumes at 8 a.m. today.
Svoboda said searchers should prepare for heat and bugs. Most of the riverbank is thick with brush and rock, making it difficult to negotiate and search, he said.
Airboats, an airplane, a helicopter and a dive team all were brought in for the search Thursday, he said. Authorities searched by air using thermal imagery in the hopes that might have helped them find Tarie if she was in brush along the shore, he said. Area residents also assisted, by boat and on foot near the river.
Svoboda asked that those who live or are along the river downstream from the park keep an eye out for the child.
“Be vigilant, keep your eyes open, you just never know,” he said.
The initial call was for multiple children missing. All others were located and one child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, he said.
Svoboda said the other missing children were likely kids who got lost among the group in the confusion and panic when people realized the girl was in danger.
“There was a lot of panic, and rightfully so,” he said.
It wasn’t clear whether Tarie was wearing a life jacket. She may have been holding one, Svoboda said. It’s important to wear a secured life jacket, because something can happen quickly, he said.
Several agencies assisted, including Gretna Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Springfield, Louisville, Plattsmouth, Yutan and Waterloo Fire Departments, the Omaha Police Department's helicopter, Nebraska State Patrol and a State Patrol airplane, the U.S. Marshal service, Sarpy County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross.
Countless volunteers assisted on foot, by ATV and watercraft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.