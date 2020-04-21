LINCOLN — A surge of ice chunks and floodwater clogged and then overtopped Spencer Dam a year ago, breaching the 93-year-old structure and drowning a man who lived below it, a national dam safety group said Tuesday.

An investigative panel formed by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials said it was the first instance of a dam failure caused by an "ice run event" in its records.

The report noted there was nothing dam operators could have done on the night of March 13-14, 2019, to prevent the dam's failure. However, it faulted state inspectors and the dam's owner, the Nebraska Public Power District, for underestimating the life-threatening potential of the dam.

Spencer Dam, the report said, should have been rated as a "high" risk instead of a "significant" risk, which would have required an emergency action plan and possibly modifications to the dam to increase its capacity to handle floodwaters.

The report also criticized the state and NPPD for "lost, unorganized or unavailable" records of two dam failures due to ice flows in the 1930s, and of ice-caused damage to the structure's spillways and powerhouse in 1961 and 1966.

"While the dam appeared to be well maintained, no provisions were made to pass or prepare for ice run events,"  the 128-page report said.

Kenny Angel 2 (copy)

Kenny Angel

Photographs of the destroyed Spencer Dam became iconic images of the March 2019 "bomb cyclone" and resulting flooding that caused billions of dollars in damage across Nebraska and took four lives. 

One of the victims was Kenny Angel, whose family ran the Straw Bale Tavern just below Spencer Dam. The tavern and the home where Angel lived just below the dam were swept away when the dam breached, at about 5:15 a.m. on March 14. His body was never found.  

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 20

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email