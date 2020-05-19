We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Public health and infectious disease specialists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center have already toured meatpacking plants, and now they’re surveying the workers there to learn more about conditions inside the facilities and in their homes.

Meatpacking plants, like nursing homes and prisons, have emerged as coronavirus hot spots. Monday, Nebraska officials said infections among meatpackers made up roughly one-quarter of all confirmed coronavirus cases in Nebraska, with 2,601 workers who have tested positive and eight who have died.

UNMC experts toured plants across Nebraska and put together a playbook for meat and food processing plants to help prevent and curb the spread of the virus inside the plants, where employees often work side-by-side.

Why not go one step further, some community organizations in meatpacking-centric towns like Crete, Lexington, Schuyler and Dakota City said — and ask the workers themselves.

Athena Ramos, a UNMC assistant professor who works at the Center for Reducing Health Disparities, studies the health and job safety of agricultural workers, including meatpackers. She put together a quick survey in English, Spanish and French, and since May 8, has received more than 500 responses from meatpacking workers in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and several other states.

The survey, which is available online, will be open through the end of this week.

It asks workers a number of questions, including what work they do at the plant, whether they’ve been tested for COVID-19, what kind of coronavirus information would be helpful, what safety measures plants have taken in response to the virus and whether workers have access to a mask at work.

Other questions touch on their fears and concerns, from the virus itself to losing their job, and asks what steps they are taking outside of work to prevent the spread of the virus, including hand washing and social distancing. Workers are asked if they have any health conditions and whether they have health insurance.

Ramos and others will review the responses in the hopes of providing more recommendations to meatpacking plants and their workers around how to contain COVID-19.

“The intent is really to provide better education and preventative strategies for workers, families and communities,” Ramos said.

During previous work and interviews with meat processing workers, Ramos said many reported feeling expendable — the focus at work is how quickly they can keep meat moving on the production line.

“They don’t feel like they have a lot of control over their health and safety at work,” she said. “They need the job and they’re in this structurally vulnerable position because of language barriers, immigration status, for a lot of different reasons. They don’t have the option to just find another job like we do.”

The plants provide a steady, reliable paycheck for many workers, she said, but the physically demanding work and repetitive motions can wear on their bodies.

She is surprised that so many workers have responded already — workers are often afraid to speak out, fearing they may lose their job or be deported if they are undocumented, she said.

“It speaks to the importance of this issue, and to people’s real concern about their workplace,” she said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who’s been pushed by some to talk to more meatpackers, has said he will join a conference call with workers sometime soon.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020