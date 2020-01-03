NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides unveiled a plan Friday for a new conservative denomination that would split from the rest of the church in an attempt to resolve a yearslong dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy.
Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years over the issue, with members in the United States leading the call for full inclusion for LGBTQ people.
At a specially called meeting last February in St. Louis, delegates voted 438-384 for a proposal called the Traditional Plan, which affirmed bans on LGBTQ-inclusive practices. A majority of U.S.-based delegates opposed the plan, but they were outvoted by U.S. conservatives teamed with most of the delegates from Methodist strongholds in Africa and the Philippines.
Methodists in favor of allowing gay clergy and gay marriage vowed to continue fighting. Meanwhile the Wesleyan Covenant Association, representing traditional Methodist practice, had already been preparing for a possible separation.
The Rev. Keith Boyette, president of the Wesleyan Covenant Association and one of 16 people on the mediation team that developed and signed the separation proposal, said he is “very hopeful” the plan will be approved at the denomination’s General Conference this year.
This is the first time that “respected leaders of groups from every constituency” have come together to form a plan, he said. “And this is the first time that bishops of the church have signed on to an agreement like this.”
Boyette stressed that while the churches remaining in the United Methodist Church would keep the denomination’s name, both the new church and the post-separation Methodist Church would be different from the current Methodist Church.
“This is not a leaving, but a restructuring of the United Methodist Church through separation,” he said.
The proposal, called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” envisions an amicable separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets. The new denomination also would receive $25 million.
How this move will affect congregations in Nebraska is still unknown, said Todd Seifert, communications director for the Great Plains United Methodist Conference, which includes 1,007 congregations in Nebraska and Kansas.
Seifert said that a final decision on the policy will be made at the General Conference in Minneapolis in May.
Seifert said that he’s not aware of any delegations in Nebraska that have expressed a desire to split from the church, but there are a few “traditional” delegations in Kansas that are “OK with restrictive language and wish to disassociate.”
”They’re tired of the fighting,” Seifert said. “I’m not sure what they’ll do now.”
The First United Methodist Church in Omaha voted unanimously in April to host same-gender weddings. The decision was in defiance of the February vote in St. Louis affirming a ban against gay clergy and same-sex weddings performed on its property.
First United has a long history of advocacy and action for the LGBTQ community.
In the 1990s, before same-sex marriage was legal, a First United pastor performed a same-sex wedding on church property. A church member filed a complaint against the pastor, the Rev. Jimmy Creech, who was sanctioned, faced a church trial and eventually was defrocked.
The United Methodist Church and the Lutheran Church each make up 8% of Nebraska’s Christian population and are the largest mainstream protestant denominations in the state, according to the Pew Research Center, which last studied religious demographics in 2014. In Iowa, the Methodist Church edges out the Lutherans, 10% to 8%.
The Omaha metropolitan area has 25 United Methodist churches with about 8,500 members total.
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
