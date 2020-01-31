WASHINGTON — The push to call witnesses as part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial fell just short Friday.
Two Republicans joined 47 senators on the Democratic side who supported calling witnesses, while the other 51 Republicans — including all four from Nebraska and Iowa — opposed doing so.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb issued a statement that “part of our democracy died today.”
Kleeb said senators who opposed witnesses, including Nebraska Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, are part of a “full-on coverup” while the president solicits foreign interference in U.S. elections.
“They turned a blind eye to the facts and chose party over country,” Kleeb said. “It’s pathetic and horrifying.”
Fischer issued a statement explaining her opposition to witnesses that said conducting impeachment investigations is the responsibility of the House, not the Senate.
“The House managers have presented 192 video clips containing testimony from 13 witnesses and submitted more than 28,000 pages of documents,” Fischer said. “All senators have before them the evidence the House used to pass their articles of impeachment. It is time to assess that evidence and vote on the articles.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, likewise noted that the Senate has been presented with extensive testimony from the witnesses who already appeared as part of the House impeachment inquiry.
“The House managers had one job: make the case for impeachment, and they’ve failed to do so,” Ernst said.
Trump’s defense team said House Democrats brought an incomplete case to the Senate and didn’t come close to proving their case. They argued it would set a dangerous precedent to allow the House to rush through an impeachment and then leave it up to the Senate to finish the investigation.
Democrats argued that the evidence they had was more than enough to find the president guilty, but those unswayed should have supported seeking additional witnesses and documents.
To win the witnesses vote outright, Democrats needed four Republicans to cross the aisle. But instead they only got a pair — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine.
Two others seen as potential crossovers, Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, ultimately came down against witnesses.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sasse voted against calling witnesses.
Sasse was a fierce critic of Trump in 2016 and told The World-Herald last year that there was “terrible stuff” in a summary of Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president.
At the same time, he criticized Democrats for what he described as a rush to impeachment.
Sasse has declined interview requests related to the impeachment trial, but released a written statement after the vote.
“The Senate’s constitutional duty is not to launch an open-ended, months-long, partisan investigation, just nine months before Election Day,” Sasse said. “The Senate’s duty is to carefully consider the case presented. After reviewing the testimony of more than a dozen witnesses, watching 192 video clips, and reviewing more than 28,000 pages of evidence, it’s time to start voting.”
In her statement, Kleeb said Sasse’s vote runs contrary to his previous talk about the Constitution and transparency.
She also said Nebraskans “do not take kindly to corruption and hateful language” and that Trump’s approval ratings have dropped.
“The Democratic Party is focused on talking with rural and urban voters to make the case it is time to break up the status quo that protects a president engaged in a cover-up,” Kleeb said.
