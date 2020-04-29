We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Tyson Fresh Meats will temporarily close its massive Dakota City beef plant over the weekend to deep clean amid a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened workers and led to an increase in absenteeism.

Tyson Foods officials announced the shutdown Wednesday night. It is the first major food or meat producer in Nebraska to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic, though plants have closed in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota as meat processors struggle to contain the spread of the contagious virus inside facilities.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and workers at a Smithfield Foods plant in Crete, Nebraska, were told that the Smithfield plant would close earlier this week, only for executives to reverse course and announce it would stay open on a shortened schedule.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to keep meat and food production plants open to preserve the nation’s food supply “to the maximum extent possible,” a move thought to stave off state and local health officials from closing plants.

The Tyson plant, which employs 4,300 workers and churns out enough beef in a day to feed 18 million people, will close from Friday to Monday for sanitization. Production had already slowed as more workers called out sick, officials said.

“The company has been working closely with the local health department and is also in the process of screening plant team members for COVID-19 this week,” a Tyson press release said.

Dakota County, where the plant is located, has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska, even though its population is only 20,000.

The northeast Nebraska county, across the river from Sioux City, Iowa, reported 75 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, for a total of 704 cases. That’s more than Douglas County, where more than half a million people live.

Tyson and local officials have repeatedly declined to say how many Tyson or meatpacking workers there have tested positive, prompting mayors in the area to call on local health departments and businesses to be more transparent about coronavirus infections.

The Sioux City Journal reported earlier this month that a 64-year-old Sioux City man who worked at the plant died after contracting the virus.

While the plant is closed, its unionized workforce will continue to be paid and asked to follow all coronavirus guidelines, like wearing masks and frequently washing their hands.