Three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center on Monday after being rescued from a fire in a Plattsmouth home.
About 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a home on Avenue A, according to information from Plattsmouth EMS. The house is about two blocks west of City Hall.
The fire was reported out a short time later.
Plattsmouth EMS said on Twitter that two girls, ages 13 and 18, were being treated for smoke inhalation. One of the teens had been trapped in the basement.
A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in serious condition. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, according to a person at the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.
