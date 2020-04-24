We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Hall County were reported Friday, as the number of coronavirus cases in the Grand Island area continued to climb.

The most recent deaths involve a man in his 30s and a woman in her 70s, according to the Central District Health Department, which oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

The health department counted 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 760 cases. A total of 21 deaths were reported in the three-county area.

Hall County, where Grand Island is located, accounts for 721 of those cases and remains the county with the most cases in the state.

The number of coronavirus cases across Nebraska reached 2,421 on Friday, an increase of 297 from the day before. Fifty deaths were reported as of Friday evening.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said Friday that the county now has 376 cases, with a total of 14 deaths. There were 28 new cases reported Friday. The county has a 9.3% positive rate for the tests that have been conducted.

Speaking Friday at a press conference, Pour gave an update on the race/ethnicity breakdown for coronavirus cases in Douglas County.

She said about 22% of cases are African Americans, 14% are Hispanic and 8% are Asian.

The county had 553 available hospital beds, an occupancy rate of 59%.

Of 352 ventilators, about 100 were being used — 18 by COVID-19 patients. The county recently sent about 50 of its ventilators to rural areas in need, Pour said.

Dawson County reported 47 new cases bringing to 304 the total number of cases reported in the hard hit county where the city of Lexington is located.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported seven new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 113 cases.

World-Herald staff writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report.