Two people died in crashes Tuesday night in Lancaster and York Counties, law enforcement officials said.
The Lancaster Sheriff's Office said poor weather conditions may have contributed to a crash shortly after 9 p.m. near Malcolm.
Lancaster County sheriff's deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the three-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 79. Investigators determined that a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Blazer and a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck collided.
A third vehicle, a southbound 2003 Toyota Corolla, then collided with the Blazer. The Blazer caught fire as a result of the crash, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two drivers were treated by medical units at the scene and released. The Lancaster County attorney has ordered an autopsy.
In York, one person was confirmed dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash shortly before 6 p.m. York police said the crash involving a semitrailer truck and two cars occurred near U.S. Highway 81 and South Lincoln Avenue.
The person who was killed was the driver of one of the cars. The driver of the second car, which came to rest in a ditch, was taken to York General Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, according to Assistant York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick.
The semi driver was not seriously injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The names of the people who were killed are being withheld pending next of kin.
