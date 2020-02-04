20200204_new_grace_gopcaucus_zl1

People walk by a sign directing caucus traffic at Thomas Jefferson High School on Monday in Council Bluffs.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

The long delay in reporting results from Monday night's Iowa Democratic Party caucus drew harsh criticism on Twitter from President Donald Trump and others.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Central Standard Time on Tuesday, the president commented on a tweet from Steve Kornacki, a national political correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. Kornacki said criticism of Iowa's outsize role in the presidential selection process "has been louder than ever this past year, and now those critics may have the ammunition they need to kill it." 

The president responded, "It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!"

The Iowa Democratic Party has said it was experiencing a delay in reporting results from the first-in-the nation caucuses because of unspecified “quality checks.”

Communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday night that the delay also is the result of the party reporting three sets of data for the first time.

Around 5:30 a.m., Trump tweeted that the Democratic caucus "is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country."

The Twitter feed of Politico, which, no surprise, covers politics, ticks through the troubles of the evening. At 11:15 p.m., Politico noted that the caucus had started four hours earlier, and still no results:

About 10 minutes later came a tweet noting that the results appeared to be "indefinitely delayed":

And 10 minutes after that, a tweet quoting the campaign of candidate Joe Biden, which wanted some answers: 

Hand-wringing followed:

And, since it's Twitter, mockery wasn't hard to find:

And:

Oof. Not a good look, neighbors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started