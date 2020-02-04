The long delay in reporting results from Monday night's Iowa Democratic Party caucus drew harsh criticism on Twitter from President Donald Trump and others.
Just before 7:30 a.m. Central Standard Time on Tuesday, the president commented on a tweet from Steve Kornacki, a national political correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. Kornacki said criticism of Iowa's outsize role in the presidential selection process "has been louder than ever this past year, and now those critics may have the ammunition they need to kill it."
It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! https://t.co/bX3FLvua1C— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020
The president responded, "It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!"
The Iowa Democratic Party has said it was experiencing a delay in reporting results from the first-in-the nation caucuses because of unspecified “quality checks.”
Communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday night that the delay also is the result of the party reporting three sets of data for the first time.
Around 5:30 a.m., Trump tweeted that the Democratic caucus "is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country."
The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020
The Twitter feed of Politico, which, no surprise, covers politics, ticks through the troubles of the evening. At 11:15 p.m., Politico noted that the caucus had started four hours earlier, and still no results:
The #IowaCaucuses began four hours ago. We're still waiting for the first official results from the state Democratic Party. https://t.co/ElG76Gxtoo— POLITICO (@politico) February 4, 2020
About 10 minutes later came a tweet noting that the results appeared to be "indefinitely delayed":
The Iowa caucus results appear to be indefinitely delayed, leaving the Democratic candidates in a lurch https://t.co/JRYvlDWxJR— POLITICO (@politico) February 4, 2020
And 10 minutes after that, a tweet quoting the campaign of candidate Joe Biden, which wanted some answers:
Joe Biden’s campaign sent the Iowa Democratic Party a letter complaining about “considerable flaws” in the reporting system and calling for “full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing” https://t.co/JRYvlDWxJR— POLITICO (@politico) February 4, 2020
Hand-wringing followed:
To all you establishment cheerleaders:— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 4, 2020
Scoff all you want at people feeling demoralized and frustrated at the #IowaCaucus disaster, but an entire generation of voters — THE FUTURE OF OUR PARTY — risks being turned away from politics.
THAT is how Trump wins. https://t.co/5cF1CExKsq
And, since it's Twitter, mockery wasn't hard to find:
Word is the DNC is presenting a participation award to each of the candidates. #iowacaucus https://t.co/7K5x5eoJDR— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 4, 2020
And:
I understand Russia will be releasing the Iowa caucus results around 1pm Des Moines time (10pm Moscow time) 🤪— Andrew Neil (@afneil) February 4, 2020
Oof. Not a good look, neighbors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(Ignore that racket emanating from the troll infesting the Oval Office.)
Nominations and elections used to be simple. In ancient Greece (and at Castle Black) tokens were dropped into pots. In Greece a pebble called a psephos was used, which gives us the dubious term psephology, the scientific study of elections. They've certainly got one to study now. Big deal; I can afford to wait for the results.
