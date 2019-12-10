US Mexico

WASHINGTON — Rep. Cindy Axne has heard the same message again and again as she travels across southwest Iowa — her constituents want the new North American trade deal known as USMCA.

So the first-term congresswoman was all smiles Tuesday as she joined fellow Democrats to announce that U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is finally moving forward.

“I couldn’t go anywhere without it being said to me, ‘We’ve got to pass USMCA,’” Axne told reporters as she left the announcement. “So I’m very glad that today came, because this is the most important thing for our state at this moment.”

Indeed, Midlands lawmakers offered a bipartisan chorus of hallelujahs in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement — albeit one mixed with pointed remarks from Republicans about how the announcement is long overdue.

The Trump administration, after all, struck this deal with Mexico and Canada over a year ago. But House Democrats insisted on changes regarding rules on biologic drugs, labor protections and other provisions.

As behind-the-scenes negotiations dragged on, Republicans ramped up their complaints about the delays and Democrats representing competitive districts grew restless.

Axne has been among those Democrats publicly calling on her party’s leaders to get things moving already. On Tuesday, she noted the agreement’s importance in farm states such as Iowa and across the Midwest.

“My voice was to make sure that we moved this agenda along as quickly as possible, made sure that we protected labor so that we could pay our folks here well and ensure that we have good prices for our products,” Axne said.

The pact contains provisions designed to nudge manufacturing back to the United States. For example, it requires that 40% to 45% of cars eventually be made in countries that pay autoworkers at least $16 an hour — that is, in the United States and Canada and not in Mexico.

The original North American Free Trade Agreement badly divided Democrats, but the new pact is more protectionist and labor-friendly, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is confident it won’t divide the party, though some liberal activists took to social media to carp at the agreement.

Passage of USMCA would represent a significant political victory for President Donald Trump, who made NAFTA renegotiation a key campaign pledge.

Among Nebraska’s all-Republican House delegation, the press releases were brimming with support.

Rep. Don Bacon said the deal “is a major win for farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and workers, and gives businesses the opportunity to sell more of Nebraska’s leading exports such as processed foods, agriculture products and machinery.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said USMCA would be a “great deal for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers” that ensures strong labor and environmental standards and Rep. Adrian Smith said it’s “great for Nebraska agriculture.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said it will provide “an economic boon” while Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said it will let “Nebraska keep feeding the world.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said it’s time to finalize the deal to “help bring certainty to our farmers and ranchers” and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called it a “significant win for farmers, workers and all Americans.”

Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds noted Mexico and Canada are the state’s top trading partners.

“USMCA is a strong, balanced, and modern trade agreement that will create opportunities for Iowa families, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses by expanding markets for our world-class exports,” Reynolds said.

And Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts celebrated the bipartisan support for the “historic” deal.

“Approval of this trade agreement will expand opportunities for Nebraska’s farm families, and we look forward to its final approval,” Ricketts said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

