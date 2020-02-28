LINCOLN — Jorge Sotolongo, a longtime resident of South Omaha, has filed for election to the state legislative seat now held by State Sen. Tony Vargas.
Sotolongo, a 31-year-old Republican and commercial real estate executive, said he understands the "diverse" legislative district, and speaks Spanish and French as well as English.
"I'll do everything in my power to promote education, the creation of good jobs, small business and family values," he said in a press release.
The deadline for non-incumbent candidates to file for political office for the 2020 elections is Monday. As of Thursday evening, Vargas, a Democrat, was the only candidate who has filed in District 7, which includes downtown Omaha as well as sections of South Omaha east of 24th Street.
