LINCOLN — Day Three of the Lincoln political stickers trial is expected to touch on fingerprints.

Patricia Wonch Hill, a faculty member at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, stands accused of putting an inappropriate sign and bumper stickers on the Lincoln campaign office door of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

Attorneys hoped the trial would conclude Friday, but the two previous days of the trial showed slow progress.

Wonch

Patricia Wonch Hill

The most noteworthy charge against Wonch Hill was dropped this fall. That was the complaint that she had placed "googly eyes" on campaign signs of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln. His name also was altered in one or more instances to "Fartenberry."

But Fortenberry said his point was made simply by filing the charge against Wonch Hill, and that charge was dropped with the notation that it could be filed again. 

Prosecutors also accused Wonch Hill of taping a couple of "Betsy Riot" stickers on Fischer's campaign office door and a sign that suggested Fischer loves rapists.

Betsy Riot is a group of activists in Lincoln. The rape sign referred to Fischer's support of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of past sexual misconduct.

The charge against Wonch Hill is a misdemeanor. Court documents indicate Wonch Hill, if found guilty, conceivably could go to jail for up to six months and pay a fine of $250 to $500.    

The trial is in Lancaster County Court and is overseen by Judge Joseph Dalton.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription