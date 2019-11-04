A 65-year-old Lexington, Nebraska woman was among three people who have died on state roads.
Adelia Morales-Lopez died Friday at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.
The Nebraska State Patrol also reported that a pedestrian died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Norfolk, and a motorist died Sunday in a collision in Lincoln County.
A spokesman for the Norfolk Police Department told the Norfolk Daily News that Ana Herwig was struck by a vehicle on First Street near Cedar Avenue about 7 p.m. Friday. Herwig, 56, of Norfolk, died at a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle, Robert Johnson, 23, of Albion, Nebraska, was not injured.
In the Dawson County crash, sheriff's deputies determined Morales-Lopez was eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when it rear-ended a semitrailer truck about 7:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the semi, Danny Jackson of Lincoln, was attempting to turn north onto County Road 435.
Morales-Lopez was pinned in her vehicle and had to be cut out of it. She was taken to the Lexington Regional Hospital with critical injuries before being transferred to Kearney.
Jackson declined medical treatment.
