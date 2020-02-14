LINCOLN — Groups representing Nebraska schools, from the smallest to the largest, have united against the Legislature’s main property tax proposal.
The Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, representing smaller schools; Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children’s Education, or STANCE, representing midsize schools; and the Greater Nebraska Schools Association, representing large schools, issued a joint press release Friday opposing Legislative Bill 974.
“It would slowly eliminate funding necessary to maintain the high quality public education required for the future of our children and the economic development of the state,” the three groups said.
Instead, they called for property tax relief to be provided by adding money to the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund.
Opposition from schools could pose a stiff hurdle for LB 974, which is the result of months of negotiations by members of the Revenue Committee. Committee members advanced an amended version of the bill on a 6-2 vote Wednesday.
The measure, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the committee chairwoman, has been named the committee’s priority bill. It is expected to come up for debate next week.
The bill seeks to ratchet down property taxes by increasing state aid to schools. It also tightens limits on school property tax levies and on the growth of school spending.
The current amendment to the bill would provide about $500 million in relief, Linehan said. But she said that the bill remains “a work in progress” and that the target is to provide about $520 million worth of property tax relief over three years.
That would match the amount Gov. Pete Ricketts included in his budget recommendation.
Linehan took issue with the school groups’ contention that the bill would be fiscally unsustainable and would result in reduced revenue for schools.
“It’s all baloney,” she said. “There are no cuts in this bill. Everybody’s funding continues to go up.”
The school groups pointed to provisions in the bill that would reduce many schools’ property tax revenue by more than they would gain in state aid. Other provisions would restrict schools’ ability to offset that loss.
They also said that shifting more of the cost of education from property taxes to state aid would make schools more vulnerable. State lawmakers have made frequent changes in the aid formula to control state spending, a practice that the schools argued has made state aid unpredictable.
In addition, the groups raised concerns about features of the bill that would tie spending growth and property tax levies to inflation. The consumer price index measures the cost of consumer goods, while salaries and benefits for employees account for most of school spending.
LB 974 would reduce the property valuations used in calculating school property taxes. Valuations for agricultural land would drop to 55% of actual value, down from 75% now. Home valuations would drop to 87%, down from 100% now. An earlier version of the bill would have put home valuations at 85%.
The bill would also direct more aid to the state’s smaller, rural school districts, which no longer qualify for equalization aid. Such aid is meant to fill the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount they can raise with property taxes.
Under LB 974, the state would provide foundation aid for each student in a school and would eliminate a state aid factor called the averaging adjustment, which has benefited the state’s largest schools.
