Three industry professionals and contributors were honored this week at the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation's annual convention and trade show in Kearney.

NCF President Scott Knobbe presented Dr. Travis Mulliniks, assistant professor in range cow production systems from the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, with the Nebraska Ranch & Conservation Endowment award, which honors professors or instructors that are providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a range management and conservation related area.

Mulliniks’ area of expertise is beef cattle ruminant nutrition, metabolism, and physiology. The focus of his research objectives are to create animal management practices and systems that promote ecological stewardship, grazing animal efficiency and economic sustainability.

Dr. Jim MacDonald, professor of animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earned the Nebraska Beef Industry Endowment award, which honors professors or instructors who are providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a beef industry-related area.

MacDonald teaches classes in animal nutrition, management and systems analysis at the university. He is also an instructor for the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program and the UNL Feedlot Management Internship Program, and he advises both graduate and undergraduate students.

The Friend of the Foundation award was presented to Homer and Darla Buell.

Shovel Dot Ranch was founded in 1882 by Homer Buell’s great-grandfather, who homesteaded and developed the Shovel Dot brand.

The Buells have built relationships with advocates for agriculture locally, nationally and internationally and have earned an outstanding reputation as respected leaders — contributing their time and talents to benefit the industry. Throughout his career, Homer Buell has served in many leadership roles and sponsored youth programs that allow young people to become more involved in agriculture.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90