Thousands of people will be hired in the next 60 days at $21.50 per hour to help with the U.S. 2020 Census. 

People interested in the jobs should go to www.census.gov and select "Census Jobs." The U.S. Census Bureau needs to fill up to 3,500 positions in the next 60 days, a spokeswoman said.

Available jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff. To be eligible, people must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen.

Responses to the 2020 Census are used by state, local and federal officials to determine billions of dollars of funding every year for the next 10 years for critical public services such as hospitals, schools, emergency response services and road maintenance and construction. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

