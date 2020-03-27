LINCOLN — A new state audit is raising suspicions of theft, financial gain by public officials and deliberately misleading auditors on the part of the Nehawka village clerk and her husband, the village board chairman.
The findings by the State Auditor’s Office, released on Thursday, have been forwarded to the Cass County Attorney and Nebraska Attorney General for possible criminal prosecution.
When reached by telephone on Thursday, Nehawka Village Clerk Jen Gansemer initially said she was “super sick” and asked if she could call a reporter back later. Then, later in the day, she refused comment. She also declined to provide contact information for her husband, Allen, the chairman of the village board, who was at work on Thursday.
Among the allegations raised in the audit were that:
- The village clerk and her husband failed to pay more than $1,000 in personal utility bills they owed the village. Then, after Jen Gansemer told auditors that the bills had been paid, auditors subpoenaed bank records and found that to be untrue.
“ The clerk may well have attempted to engage in purposeful obfuscation by providing the (auditor’s office) with false and misleading information,” the audit stated.
- Allen Gansemer was reimbursed twice by the village for the purchase of a $78 plant provided for the 2017 funeral of a town employee. The double payment was on checks signed by his wife, the audit indicated, adding that beyond the double payment, using public funds for such purchases is not allowed.
- The Cass County village of 204 people forfeited $8,500 in state aid because it failed to file a required annual audit with the state in 2018 and failed to heed requests to file a waiver to postpone the audit report.
- The village allowed only one person, the village clerk, to sign $76,000 worth of checks to pay bills and other expenses, which violates state law. The audit said that lack of financial oversight fails to ensure that village purchases were legitimate.
- The village, over three years, failed to pay $28,000 in federal taxes, even though the taxes had been deducted from employees’ paychecks.
The audit stated that the nonpayment of utility bills could represent a crime, as well as an abuse of public office. Deceiving an auditor is also against the law, the 27-page document stated.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm, when reached Thursday afternoon, said he had just received the audit report and was reviewing it.
The audit also raised questions about a lack of documentation for fuel purchases made with a village credit card, which raised questions about whether they were legitimate, and stated that Allen Gansemer, the village board chairman, had voted at least three times on issues in which he had a financial interest, which is a conflict of interest.
In the audit, the village’s official response was that it had lost its accountant, which led to the failure to submit an audit for 2018. A new accountant has been hired, the village indicated.
Jen Gansemer told auditors that she had contacted the Internal Revenue Service about the nonpayment of taxes, and is in the process of paying the bills.
The village also indicated that three people — the clerk, the village board chairman and another village board member — are now required to sign every check. The purchase of the funeral plant has been reimbursed, the village response indicated.
