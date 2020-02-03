Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, the nation turned to Iowa as the state's Democrats gathered to start the national process of picking the party's presidential nominee.
The caucuses were held at 1,678 precinct sites and 99 satellite locations.
Dan Newman, left, and Maxine Woods make the case for their candidate, Joe Biden, during the caucus at the Glenwood Public Library. Newman also brought his dog, Gunner, to the event.
U.S. Rep Don Bacon speaks during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Jennifer Williams shows her caucus ballot to her son Riley, 9, at the caucus at the Glenwood Public Library on Monday. Riley was curious about the event and wanted to come along to learn more.
Karen Richter sports a President Donald Trump jersey during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Nathan Painter, 12, kills time in a chair in a hallway before the caucus on Monday.
Voters raise their hands in favor of President Donald Trump during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Signs for Pete Buttigieg share space on a wall with signs meant for students during the caucus at Glenwood Middle School.
Voters listen to speakers during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Amber Cooper, left, and Brooke Tansill wait in a classroom at Glenwood Middle School where Democrats will caucus. With them is Atlas the dog.
People watch next to a statue of Thomas Jefferson during a Democratic Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Craig Florian, Ward 2 precinct chair, writes important dates on a dry-erase board before the caucus at Glenwood Middle School.
Voters enter Thomas Jefferson High School before a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Mills County Democratic Party Chair Donna Crum signs people in before the caucus at Glenwood Middle School.
U.S. Rep Don Bacon speaks during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Barbara Kaiman gets ready to caucus at Glenwood Middle School.
Karen Richter hands out President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaign signs during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Cherry Parham makes her case for Pete Buttigieg during the caucus at the Glenwood Public Library.
U.S. Rep Don Bacon speaks during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Cherry Parham, left, and her husband, Rick, wait to caucus at the Glenwood Public Library.
Voters listen to speakers during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Greg Stein, left, and Richard Terry talk before the caucus at the Glenwood Public Library.
People walk by a sign directing caucus traffic at Thomas Jefferson High School on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Some of the 12 people from the Pacific Junction, Iowa, area who showed up to caucus at the Glenwood Public Library.
Brian Kirlin makes a point during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Maxine Woods, left, greets Kent Rounds after she helped convince him to caucus for Joe Biden after he initially supported Tom Steyer during the caucus at the Glenwood Public Library.
Voters listen during a Republican Party caucus on Monday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
John Jarecki, a caucus captain for Bernie Saunders, puts up a sign at the Glenwood Public Library before the caucus on Monday night.
Pens and pins are out on a table at Glenwood Middle School before the caucus on Monday.
Mary Dyer waits to caucus in a classroom at the Glenwood Middle School during the Iowa Caucus at on Monday, February 03, 2020.
Top Democratic presidential candidates
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Businessman Tom Steyer
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Technology executive Andrew Yang
