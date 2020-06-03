The annual Wayne Chicken Show has been rescheduled, organizers said.

The chicken show, in its 40th year, is now set for Sept. 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The health and safety of visitors, vendors, volunteers and the community comes first, organizers said.

The chicken show typically features a market, crafts, food and events like a chicken dance, wing-eating contest and egg toss. This year’s show will be condensed into a one-day event.

Organizers felt that current social distancing rules, as well as the uncertainty of future restrictions, could keep patrons from enjoying the event if it were held on the original date in July.

