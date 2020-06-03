The annual Wayne Chicken Show has been rescheduled, organizers said.
The chicken show, in its 40th year, is now set for Sept. 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The health and safety of visitors, vendors, volunteers and the community comes first, organizers said.
The chicken show typically features a market, crafts, food and events like a chicken dance, wing-eating contest and egg toss. This year’s show will be condensed into a one-day event.
Organizers felt that current social distancing rules, as well as the uncertainty of future restrictions, could keep patrons from enjoying the event if it were held on the original date in July.
Our best staff photos of May 2020
Iowa Bars
Iowa Bars
Protest 1
May Rain
May Rain
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
Memorial Day
The King is watching
Fence Message
Flights of Honor
Restaurants Reopen
Musicians for Healing
Fill a Growler
Salvage yard fire
Salvage yard fire
Spring Storm
Eagle
Grad Surprise
First Patient 1
First Patient 1
Last day of school 1
Last day of school 10
Recovery
Rain
Kosher BBQ
Kosher BBQ
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Roadmaster
Online Graduation
Online Graduation
Sunday services return
Sunday services return
NorthStar
NorthStar
Sunday services return
Mariachi music
A letter of praise
A sign of hope
Nebraska begins to reopen
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
