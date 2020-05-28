We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — With three days left in May, Nebraska’s $27 million testing initiative remains well short of the goal of testing 3,000 people a day by the end of this month.

State officials said Thursday that the program, called TestNebraska, collected samples from 1,694 people on Wednesday. Samples were collected at five sites across the state, but two sites were open for only a half-day.

That’s just over halfway to the target announced when Nebraska signed a contract with a group of high-tech Utah companies in April. The goal was to reach 500 tests at each of six mobile sites, or 3,000 tests total, each day.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts defended the initiative, saying it has “really helped” the state increase its coronavirus testing capability. The state has received results from more than 93,300 tests since the pandemic hit. He said two-thirds of those tests occurred in May, with 18,412 conducted through TestNebraska.

“That’s a good thing for the state that we’ve got more tests,” he said, but he added that he still wants to reach the 3,000 daily number and is pushing to get there.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, also expressed optimism about the TestNebraska numbers, which have increased over the course of the month. Just a week ago on Thursday, the program tested 1,155 people at four sites.

“We’re getting there. We’re getting really close,” he said. “We’re a lot better than we were.”

TestNebraska has generated controversy ever since the Ricketts administration signed a no-bid contract with the Utah companies. The contract calls for the firms to provide Nebraska with 540,000 coronavirus tests and to manage an online assessment tool through which people can sign up if they are interested in being tested.

About 153,000 people have completed an assessment, and 25,141 have received appointments to be tested. People given priority for testing include those showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus; health care workers; first responders; corrections officers; meatpacking plant workers; and those 65 or older.

Ricketts encouraged more people to take the assessments, saying that would help boost the number tested.

“It’s a great way for every Nebraskan to fight the spread of coronavirus,” he said at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Other topics discussed during the briefing included:

» Meatpacking. Greg Ibach, a Nebraska farmer and U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs, said protocols developed by federal regulators working with state officials have reduced the likelihood of spreading coronavirus in food processing plants to “virtually nil.”

The protocols calls for such things as masks, face shields, shields around work stations and “social distancing when appropriate,” he said.

Meatpacking plants in particular have seen major outbreaks among workers. In Nebraska as of Thursday, Anthone said, meatpacking workers accounted for 2,985 of the state’s coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.

Ibach said the high number of cases identified in such plants is in part because of intensive testing.

The outbreaks led to a dip in slaughter capacity and concern about livestock producers potentially having to euthanize animals that they could not sell. Ibach said much of that concern has been eased because producers were able to slow down animals’ weight gain and processing plants were able to get back up to capacity.

» Tourism. Nebraska’s third-largest industry has taken a “devastating” hit from the coronavirus, according to John Ricks, the State Tourism Commission’s executive director. Travel restrictions were among the first responses to the pandemic.

In March, tourists spent $152.6 million less on lodging, restaurants, entertainment and other activities than they did in the same month last year, he said. Spending on accommodations alone was down 59.3% for the month.

But Ricks offered a hopeful take on the tourism industry as Nebraska relaxes social distancing restrictions. He said visits to the state tourism website are up 15% since March 1, in contrast with the experience of many other states. He also said the state could benefit from people looking to stay closer to home when they travel.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand out there,” he said. “People want to go out and do things.”

Another hopeful sign is the continued popularity of the Nebraska Passport program, he said, based on the number of guides distributed so far. The program encourages people to get their passports stamped at 70-some businesses, museums and other attractions across the state.

» Aid distribution. Nebraska has contracted with Deloitte Touche to help distribute and account for almost $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus aid. Ricketts announced plans Wednesday to use the money to help small businesses, livestock producers, unemployed workers, human service agencies, and the state and local governments. The contract is worth up to $5 million and will be paid out of the state government’s share of the aid.

» Briefings. Ricketts announced that he will reduce the number of his coronavirus briefings next week. Instead of doing daily briefings at 2 p.m., he will do one on Monday and one on Thursday. He will have one Spanish-language briefing, at 3 p.m. Thursday, instead of two.