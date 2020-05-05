A 16-year-old boy drowned in a lake west of North Platte on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, North Platte Valley and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to a report of a possible drowning at Birdwood State Wildlife Management Area (Fire Lake) off Homestead Road about 4:35 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Lincoln County Dive Team members recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy. An investigation found that several teenagers were fishing and swimming in the area when the boy went missing, the Sheriff's Office said.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor and the preliminary cause of death is accidental, according to the Sheriff's Office.

