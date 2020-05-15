A man incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Prison died Friday.

Ryan Lykens, 36, was declared dead at the Johnson County Hospital at 1:15 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell a short time earlier, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Lykens’ sentence started on Aug. 6, 2012. He was serving seven years and eight months to 20 years on charges out of Dodge and Red Willow Counties that included possession of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, domestic assault and escape.

Officials have not determined his cause of death, the department said.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Corrections Department, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email