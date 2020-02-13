LINCOLN — Yusuf Kafele is an active member of Black Men United, an advocate for prison reentry programs, a poet, author and public speaker. He's also lived in Omaha for decades.
But he didn't realize until recently that Nebraska has no place in state government for African Americans to turn with their concerns.
"I just took for granted there was somebody, some place I could call on African affairs," he told members of the Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Thursday.
Kafele and others testified in support of a bill introduced by State Sen. Justin Wayne that would create such an agency.
Legislative Bill 918 would establish a Commission on African American Affairs charged with working "to enhance the cause of African American rights and to develop solutions to problems common to all Nebraska African Americans."
The commission would be modeled after Nebraska's long-standing Commission on Indian Affairs and Commission on Latino-Americans, originally the Commission on Mexican-Americans. The first was created in 1971, the second in 1972.
In addition, the bill would require all three commissions to work on a study of disparities in government contracting.
Wayne said he doesn't know why there was never a commission created to focus on Nebraska's African American residents. He said that, at one time, the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission served as a de facto commission.
But he said the other agencies have been important in dealing with concerns of their communities, such as the Indian Affairs Commission's role in addressing the alcohol situation in Whiteclay.
Supporters testified that such a commission is long overdue in Nebraska and would serve an important role, even if it would not solve all the problems of African Americans.
David Mitchell, a small business owner, said an African American commission would help people feel that they have a seat at the table of government, while Juanita Johnson said it would restore hope in the community.
"This would be great for us to just even get in the door," Kafele said. "It would let us feel more Nebraskan, let us feel more American."
Lazaro Spindola, executive director of the Commission on Latino-Americans, testified in support of the bill on behalf of his commission and the Indian Affairs Commission.
