LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and his top personnel aide pushed back Wednesday on demands by the state employees union that more workers be allowed to work from home.

An estimated 40% of all state employees are working remotely now, they said, though that number drops to about 25% at the state’s largest agency, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Justin Hubly of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees said that an additional 2,000 state workers should, and could, be working from home now, and that he’s getting a lot of tearful calls from state workers and their loved ones.

“State employees are concerned, and they are anxious,” he said. “We need the governor to take action to ensure their safety.”

But Ricketts, as well as Jason Jackson, the governor’s chief human relations officer, said that all state workers capable of working at home now are doing so, and that some essential tasks, like processing food stamp and unemployment applications, must be done at an office.

“The expectation of the people of Nebraska is that we’re supposed to do these things. We’re the state,” Ricketts said.

In the case of Health and Human Services, a main target of complaints by the union, the software necessary to allow calls to be taken at home has limits, Jackson said. If more workers were allowed to work from home, the software could crash, disrupting essential services, he said.

“Right now, Nebraskans are relying on our services,” Jackson said, adding that the state is working to increase the software capability.

The comments came after union officials, most wearing protective masks, delivered petitions signed by 1,600 workers and others to the governor’s office Wednesday, demanding additional steps to keep workers safe from the coronavirus. The petitions follow a call by the union last week to allow state workers who are able to work from home to do so. The petitions also call for closing public counters and paying an extra $2 an hour in “hazard” pay for those who must report to an office or work site.

Hubly, whose union represents 8,000 state employees, said some employees work within arm’s length of each other, and in some state offices, the only safeguard is a bottle of sanitizer hung on the front door. One photograph, shown to a reporter, shows four state workers facing each other in a pod of cubicles, with one of the work stations partitioned off by a makeshift cardboard barrier.

State employees at the State Veterans Home in Kearney, the State Penitentiary in Lincoln and the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some state workers have asked why state offices still allow walk-in traffic while many city and county offices are conducting business by telephone and computer only. Department of Motor Vehicles offices, for instance, are operating by phone and mail only.

Jackson said that is a decision left to local managers, with the goal being to continue to offer services without disruptions.

HHS employees have complained about a rule, related in an email to workers, that 60% of the staff must report to the office. Jackson said that refers to the capacity of the state’s software system to handle at-home employees.